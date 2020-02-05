Global  

B.C. mother fights First Nation, province to keep children with non-Indigenous foster parents

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A northern B.C. woman with five children in care claims her First Nation is using her sons and daughters to make a point about placing Indigenous children with Indigenous families. She is challenging the provincial government and the First Nation in court.
