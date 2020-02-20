Global  

Germany shootings: Federal prosecutors take over Hanau investigation — live updates

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
German police are examining a letter and video claiming responsibility for a shooting at two Hookah bars in the town of Hanau. Prosecutors say there are indications of a far-right motive. Follow the developments live.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead 00:43

 Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

