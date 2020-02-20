Global  

Dollar tramples yen and everything else in its path

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The dollar trampled everything in its path on Thursday after a steep and sudden slide in the Japanese yen called into question its safe haven status and others from the euro to the Australian dollar were all knocked over.
