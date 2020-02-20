Global  

Germany 'terror attack': 'Far-Right' suspect found dead after 10 people killed in Hanau shooting - latest news

Telegraph.co.uk Thursday, 20 February 2020
News video: 'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting

'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting 01:09

 Several people are dead following two shootings in the western German city of Hanau, local media report.

Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack [Video]Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack

The killing of nine people by a gunman in Germany is being investigated as a far-right attack. The deadly shootings happened at two shisha cafes in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau [Video]Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two hookah lounges, police said.

Germany hookah shooting suspect found dead, authorities say, after 2 attacks leave 8 dead, 5 wounded

A suspect linked to two separate shootings in Hanau, Germany, that left at least eight people dead and five others wounded Wednesday was found dead in his home,...
FOXNews.com

German hookah shooting suspect ID'd as right-wing extremist: police report

German authorities said the alleged suspect who is believed to have been involved in two shootings in Hanau hookah bars that left as many as 11 people dead –...
Deutsche Welle Telegraph.co.uk

l4lad

l4lad RT @JoshuaYJackson: Reports of this right wing racist terror attack in Germany are horrific—no coincidence this has occurred at the same ti… 1 minute ago

getupradiomedia

News Media Central Gunman Kills 9 In Hookah Bars in Suspected Far-Right Terror Attack in Germany : https://t.co/3rAtHPBwkX 3 minutes ago

Julie_Dcrx

Julie D RT @AJCGlobal: AJC Berlin Acting Director Remko Leemhuis called yesterday's attack in Germany "an act of terrorism, a racist mass shooting"… 6 minutes ago

X10761611

X RT @BenjAlvarez1: #Hanau Vigils are now being held all over Germany to remember all the victims of yesterday's terror attack. #RechterTerro… 7 minutes ago

Gerhard_DMU

Gerhard Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? Was the attack inspired by the right win… https://t.co/QN4lGEmXtV 9 minutes ago

bookmonstercat1

bookmonstercats @KTHopkins What’s your view on the right wing terror attack in Germany? Do not fall as we have fallen, and all that. 10 minutes ago

artisteHart

Sojourner RT @SuhailMSU: Shooting in Germany was a Far Right terror attack against non white people. The terrorist had a manifesto admitting to it. Y… 11 minutes ago

dasilvvva21

ADEMIX UP 9 People Were Killed In Shootings At Two Hookah Bars In Germany In A Suspected Far-Right Terror Attack… https://t.co/ifTCO6HXlH 14 minutes ago

