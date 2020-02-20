Umar Akmal: Pakistan suspend batsman under anti-corruption code

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Cricket-Pakistan suspend Umar Akmal under anti-corruption code The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday it had suspended batsman Umar Akmal with immediate effect under its anti-corruption code.

Reuters India 5 hours ago



PCB suspends Akmal pending anti-corruption probe The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago





Tweets about this SUMON GHOSH RT @_cricingif: The suspension imposed on Umar Akmal sidelines him from the Pakistan Super League pending an inquiry https://t.co/0RbJtsCO11 32 minutes ago SiasatToday PTI News (Pakistan suspend Umar Akmal under PCB Anti-Corruption Code ahead of PSL 2020) has been published on PTI N… https://t.co/LRH6UIvgHQ 3 hours ago Shiraz Soomro RT @ReutersPakistan: Pakistan Cricket Board says it has suspended batsman Umar Akmal with immediate effect under its anti-corruption code.… 3 hours ago Cricingif The suspension imposed on Umar Akmal sidelines him from the Pakistan Super League pending an inquiry https://t.co/0RbJtsCO11 3 hours ago HAFEEZ PARDESI PCB Suspends Umar Akmal From All Forms of Cricket With Immediate Effect Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal, on Thursday,… https://t.co/Tu7trkAq0y 4 hours ago Reuters Afghanistan & Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board says it has suspended batsman Umar Akmal with immediate effect under its anti-corruption cod… https://t.co/AQQZ8yzZXy 4 hours ago