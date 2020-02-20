Global  

Sydney-to-Melbourne train derails north of Melbourne

Brisbane Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Two people have died after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train believed to carrying about 150 passengers came off the tracks near the town of Wallan about 45 kilometres north of Melbourne.
net11e

Annette Rampling RT @theage: UPDATE Two people are dead after a train derailed at Wallan north of Melbourne https://t.co/Qzp8LFf05C 54 seconds ago

kb_hata101

[email protected]（E.C🎹🍰 RT @BBCBreaking: Two people killed as Sydney to Melbourne express train derails near town of Wallan, Australian media reports https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

Mel_bourne_oz

🇦🇺💧Mel Bourne RT @smh: Breaking: Two people have died - one believed to be the driver - after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train carrying about 150 passen… 2 minutes ago

needlesineyes

needleineyes #InfrastructureAustralia announced in January that it would not fund an upgrade to the Melbourne-Albury Line that w… https://t.co/vynwcEiobl 2 minutes ago

EricInAdelaide

Eric RT @TimnaJacks: Melbourne train derailment: Two dead as XPT train to Sydney derails at Wallan https://t.co/IWsLVz5EJ7 4 minutes ago

wingfield

🌱💧☘️ DeeBaker RT @eithne52: Two dead after Sydney to Melbourne #XPT train derails in #Wallan, Victoria https://t.co/6rasho9yKK 4 minutes ago

LeitlJulie

💧Julietta 🇦🇺 RT @theage: BREAKING Sydney-Melbourne train has come off the tracks at Wallan more to come https://t.co/lcR9venP3L 5 minutes ago

I60I

Irene Irish RT @RohanLeppert: Second derailment on the Albury line in three weeks. The decades long neglect of this regional rail route is criminal. ht… 5 minutes ago

