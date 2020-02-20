Global  

Investigators see 'xenophobic motive' behind Germany shootings

WorldNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Investigators see 'xenophobic motive' behind Germany shootingsHANAU(GERMANY): German investigators said Thursday they suspected a "xenophobic motive" behind shootings at a shisha bar and a cafe that left 10 dead overnight in the city of Hanau. Hours after police found the suspected gunman dead at his home in the early hours of Thursday following a huge manhunt, federal counter-terror prosecutors took over the case. The probe was of "particular importance" and there were "signs of a xenophobic motive", a spokesman for the prosecutors told AFP. Sources close to the investigation confirmed media reports that text and video material was found at the home of the perpetrator, who media reported was a 43-year-old man identified...
Recent related news from verified sources

German state minister: Shooter had xenophobic motive, his mother is dead

The interior minister of the German state of Hesse said on Thursday that there was a xenophobic motive to the shooting in Hanau and said the suspected...
Reuters


