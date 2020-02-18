Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior royals on 31 March

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior royals on 31 MarchPrince Harry and Meghan Markle will begin their new life away from the royal family from March, after announcing their intention to step back from their senior roles in the family in January. On Wednesday, it was announced that, from 31 March, the couple will continue to work with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth throughout the year, with Prince Harry set to retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader. According to the update from the couple's office, Prince Harry and Meghan, who announced they would be spending the majority of their time in North America, are set to attend multiple...
 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will formally step down as senior royals next month.

Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brandThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex must drop their "Sussex Royal" label after deciding to step down as working royals.Following lengthy and complex talks, the Queen...
New Zealand Herald

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fix March 31 for royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will formally exit as Britain’s frontline royals on March 31 following discussions with Bucki
Hindu


