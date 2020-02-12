Global  

Factbox: Stone is one of dozens ensnared in Trump-Russia probe

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Roger Stone, a long-time associate of President Donald Trump, was due to be sentenced on Thursday in a criminal case that sprang from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the head of the Justice Department for intervening on behalf of one of the president's friends and advisers who is facing sentencing after he was found guilty of seven..

President lashes out after prosecutors recommend his longtime friend receive a lengthy prison sentence for lying to Congress during the Russia probe
