Burger King pulling preservatives with moldy Whopper campaign

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A moldy Whopper highlights Burger King's campaign of removing of artificial preservatives.
News video: Burger King Releases New Ad Showing New Whopper Get Moldy

Burger King Releases New Ad Showing New Whopper Get Moldy 00:21

 Burger King is trying out an interesting new ad campaign.

The Mold & the Beautiful! Burger King Releases Ad Showcasing ‘Beautiful’ Moldy Whopper [Video]The Mold & the Beautiful! Burger King Releases Ad Showcasing ‘Beautiful’ Moldy Whopper

Wow! This burger king burger looks… gross. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:39Published

Burger King Cutting Artificial Preservatives [Video]Burger King Cutting Artificial Preservatives

Burger King Cutting Artificial Preservatives

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Burger King Flaunts Moldy Whopper in Preservative-Free Ad Campaign

The fast-food chain's fresh approach to promoting its most famous burger is grabbing headlines.
Motley Fool

Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign

Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign. The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in...
Seattle Times


appetizer_tours

Appetizer Food Tours RT Eater "Burger King’s moldy Whopper is meant to signal that the chain is pulling back from artificial additives https://t.co/MWp3pAnZgd" 4 hours ago

Eater

Eater Burger King’s moldy Whopper is meant to signal that the chain is pulling back from artificial additives https://t.co/0lv1TVTtEQ 9 hours ago

NHale1776

Nathan_Hale1776⭐⭐⭐ Burger who ? I hope they go Bankrupt after pushing that toxic fake meet poison on people. @BurgerKing https://t.co/YFmkrfHYYa 10 hours ago

YZFNYC

Freddy Perez @Wendys Burger King is trying to make a fresher burger? What say you? https://t.co/5jl65kixFP 20 hours ago

