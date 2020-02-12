Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Iranian Students News Agency > More coronavirus cases in Iran's Qom; religious gatherings under threat

More coronavirus cases in Iran's Qom; religious gatherings under threat

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Iranian health officials urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, news agency ISNA said on Thursday, after two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the holy city, where two died of it this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation [Video]Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths. This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published

Coronavirus Claims More Lives [Video]Coronavirus Claims More Lives

Ninety-seven more people have died in mainland China from coronavirus as the World Health Organization is calling the outbreak a very "grave threat."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Authorities prepared for 'all eventualities' as Australia braces for more coronavirus cases

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy expects more cases of coronavirus to crop up across Australia.
SBS Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTerra Daily

88 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Japanese health authorities have confirmed 88 more cases of coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KhademOHAli

Ali Khademolhosseini 🌍 RT @BBCKasraNaji: Iran reports 2 more cases of coronavirus in the holy city of Qom after it reported 2 had died. One is reported in the cit… 4 minutes ago

BBCKasraNaji

Kasra Naji Iran reports 2 more cases of coronavirus in the holy city of Qom after it reported 2 had died. One is reported in t… https://t.co/DVQd84Wlcg 5 minutes ago

BBCKasraNaji

Kasra Naji Iran reports 2 more cases of coronavirus in the holy city of Qom after it reported 2 had died. One is reported in t… https://t.co/ikT4kmqLfs 6 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk More coronavirus cases in Iran’s Qom; religious gatherings under threat https://t.co/Ve1wRkTrIG 8 minutes ago

yaneerbaryam

Yaneer Bar-Yam Update on ourbreak of Coronavirus in Iran: 3 more cases identified. Expect more as the response effort ramps up… https://t.co/wRztwnoZAN 8 minutes ago

sharonkgilbert

Sharon K. Gilbert More coronavirus cases in Iran's Qom; religious gatherings under threat | Nasdaq https://t.co/HuhwW82np4 10 minutes ago

drtobbe

drtobbe RT @muskokabear: #IRAN The two that died had NOT been outside the city. Authorities delayed disclosing outbreak. Wuhan...the sequel? #c… 11 minutes ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk More coronavirus cases in Iran’s Qom; religious gatherings under threat https://t.co/a5i0KfpiAj https://t.co/QCRgUmnSVH 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.