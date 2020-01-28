Roger Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer has had surgery on his right knee and will miss the French Open and several other tournaments. Writing on his Facebook page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said his knee “has been bothering me for a little while” so he “decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday […]
