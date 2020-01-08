Police find secret cigarette factory 4 meters underground

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Police have dismantled what they say is the Europe Union’s first clandestine underground cigarette factory — four meters (13 feet) under a horse stable in southern Spain. Statements Thursday from Spanish police and Europol said 20 people from Britain, Ukraine and Lithuania were arrested. Europol said beds and living quarters for the […]
News video: Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain

Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain 01:32

 Spanish police raided an illegal tobacco factory set up four metres beneath stables near the Andalusian city of Malaga, making over a dozen arrests and freeing six workers trapped underground. Adam Reed reports.

