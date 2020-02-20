Global  

Artist JMW Turner replaces Adam Smith on new UK banknote

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new 20-pound (about $29) note went into circulation Thursday — one that replaces the image of a pioneering economist with a battered warship being towed away for scrap. The polymer banknote replaces a paper predecessor bearing the image of 18th-century economist Adam Smith. The new version features a self-portrait of artist […]
News video: JMW Turner £20 banknote enters circulation

JMW Turner £20 banknote enters circulation 00:58

 A new £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner will now start to appear in ATMs and tills as it enters circulation. The new polymer £20 note will replace the paper £20 note featuring economist Adam Smith and has been hailed by the Bank of England as its most secure banknote yet.

