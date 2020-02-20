Artist JMW Turner replaces Adam Smith on new UK banknote
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new 20-pound (about $29) note went into circulation Thursday — one that replaces the image of a pioneering economist with a battered warship being towed away for scrap. The polymer banknote replaces a paper predecessor bearing the image of 18th-century economist Adam Smith. The new version features a self-portrait of artist […]
A new £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner will now start to appear in ATMs and tills as it enters circulation. The new polymer £20 note will replace the paper £20 note featuring economist Adam Smith and has been hailed by the Bank of England as its most secure banknote yet.
Message from the Bank of England
The Bank of England has today, Thursday 20 February, launched its most secure banknote yet, the new polymer £20 note...