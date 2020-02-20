Latest Commentary Artist JMW Turner replaces Adam Smith on new UK banknote - https://t.co/HmmWo5hCXa #LatestComments 10 minutes ago greeen Artist JMW Turner Replaces Adam Smith on New UK Banknote - https://t.co/y036Iv0YEr 13 minutes ago Michael Alexander Kearsley RT @david_milliken: The new £20 note featuring JMW Turner is out today (he replaces Adam Smith) - pop into the Bank of England to get one!… 1 hour ago Natalie Grover RT @iron_emu: In 1790, the year Adam Smith died, JMW Turner exhibited his first painting at the Royal Academy. Today, the artist replaces t… 2 hours ago Simon Robinson In 1790, the year Adam Smith died, JMW Turner exhibited his first painting at the Royal Academy. Today, the artist… https://t.co/K8LzCKiEPS 2 hours ago David Milliken The new £20 note featuring JMW Turner is out today (he replaces Adam Smith) - pop into the Bank of England to get o… https://t.co/mbd6HvAjOj 5 hours ago Hits Radio Network News A new banknote described by the Bank of England as "the most secure yet" comes into circulation today. The polymer… https://t.co/0uCs83QkQY 7 hours ago Viking FM News A new banknote described by the Bank of England as "the most secure yet" comes into circulation today. The polymer… https://t.co/cc96VVfoDm 7 hours ago