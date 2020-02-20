Global  

Astros scandal whistleblower Mike Fiers says he does not need extra protection in 2020

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Mike Fiers may be on some players' bad sides, prompting commissioner Rob Manfred to say MLB will offer the Oakland A's righty protection in 2020.
News video: David Ortiz Calls Astros Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch'

David Ortiz Calls Astros Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch' 01:14

 David Ortiz Calls Astros Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch' The Red Sox legend is sounding off on the sign-stealing scandal surrounding the Houston Astros. At Boston's spring training this week, he called out Oakland A's pitcher Mike Fiers, whose public comments on the scheme started the MLB...

Whistleblower Fiers insists he can protect himself

Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers said he isn't interested in receiving extra security protection through the 2020 season during an interview with The...
Reuters

David Ortiz says Mike Fiers looks 'like a snitch' for revealing Astros' sign-stealing

Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said that Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was "looking like a snitch" for disclosing the team's cheating scandal only after...
CBC.ca Also reported by •ESPNSeattle Times

