Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dhvani Bhanushali wins Mirchi Awards for 'Vaaste', Twitter sends congratulatory messages

Dhvani Bhanushali wins Mirchi Awards for 'Vaaste', Twitter sends congratulatory messages

DNA Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Dhvani Bhanushali won Mirchi Music Awards for one of the most-spoken-about songs of 2019 'Vaaste'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Wins Mirchi Music Award Dhvani Bhanushali with her parents. Highlights Song ‘Vaaste'… https://t.co/vQR4Sacsvo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.