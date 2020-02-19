Brazil senator Cid Gomes shot in stand-off with police Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Cid Gomes was wounded when two shots were fired at him as he drove a digger at a police picket line. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking police force RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian senator was shot in the chest Wednesday as he tried to intervene in a strike by military police demanding higher salaries in...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this