L Brands agrees deal to take Victoria’s Secret private

FT.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Les Wexner to give up leadership roles in agreement with Sycamore Partners
News video: Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm 00:51

 Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm The lingerie brand is being sold by its owner, L Brands, to Sycamore Partners in a $525 million deal. Sycamore Partners will own a 55 percent stake in the company, with L Brands maintaining 45 percent. Victoria’s Secret will be spun off as a fully private...

L Brands' Victoria’s Secret to go private, boss to leave

L Brands Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) Victoria’s Secret was valued US$1bn in a deal to take the lingerie brand private. The US parent company announced it will sell off...
Proactive Investors

Les Wexner stepping down from L Brands, selling majority stake in Victoria's Secret

Les Wexner, who for 60 years has built some of Columbus' biggest retail brands, is stepping down as CEO of L Brands Inc. as the company sells its Victoria's...
bizjournals

