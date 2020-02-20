Global  

German prosecutor: Shooting victims included foreigners and Germans

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The victims of a shooting in Hanau that left nine people dead included German citizens and foreigners aged between 21 and 44, Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday.
News video: Germany shisha bar shootings: Racist material found in suspect's manifesto

Germany shisha bar shootings: Racist material found in suspect's manifesto 02:44

 After nine people were killed at shisha bars, German prosecutor reveals details of suspect's far-right manifesto.

