German prosecutor: Shooting victims included foreigners and Germans

The victims of a shooting in Hanau that left nine people dead included German citizens and foreigners aged between 21 and 44, Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday.

Recent related news from verified sources Some victims of German shooting have Kurdish roots: Bild Some of the victims of a suspected far-right shooting rampage in the German town of Hanau were of Kurdish descent, Bild daily reported on Thursday, without...

Reuters 4 days ago





