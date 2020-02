Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (AP) — A paraglider spent three hours trapped in power lines before being rescued in northern California. The paraglider, who was not immediately identified, was facing the ground with the wires as his only support when first responders arrived Wednesday night, according to officials with the Olivehurst Fire Department. Olivehurst is about 40 […] 👓 View full article