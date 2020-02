๐‘ซ๐’‹๐’™๐’ƒ๐’‚๐’›๐’›๐‘ป๐‘ฝ Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terrorย threat? https://t.co/2lqKmAkFdZ https://t.co/0cxelZBXWY 7 minutes ago Lovable Daniels Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terrorย threat? https://t.co/8kAZMq6SgA https://t.co/i6sIiTAS8z 7 minutes ago ๐‚๐ก๐ฎ๐œ๐ค ๐ƒ๐ž๐ž RT @BBCWorld: Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? https://t.co/Adjswt66ch 7 minutes ago ร€ngels Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? https://t.co/HVHUK64mBC 9 minutes ago wrodriguez Obviously not. Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? https://t.co/vKzebTu6OI 16 minutes ago