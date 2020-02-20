Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hanau > Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat?

Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat?

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Hanau crime fuels fears that Germany has underestimated the far-right terror threat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Has Germany done enough against far-right violence?

The Hanau crime fuels fears that Germany has underestimated the far-right terror threat.
BBC News

Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack

German man suspected of deadly shooting rampage at shisha lounges believed to have had 'right-wing extremist' motive.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? https://t.co/2lqKmAkFdZ https://t.co/0cxelZBXWY 7 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? https://t.co/8kAZMq6SgA https://t.co/i6sIiTAS8z 7 minutes ago

PachinkoPacho

𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐃𝐞𝐞 RT @BBCWorld: Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? https://t.co/Adjswt66ch 7 minutes ago

llibreriaoberta

Àngels Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? https://t.co/HVHUK64mBC 9 minutes ago

wrodriguez9

wrodriguez Obviously not. Hanau shooting: Has Germany done enough to tackle far-right terror threat? https://t.co/vKzebTu6OI 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.