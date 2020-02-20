Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > London Central Mosque > London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested

London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The victim was found with multiple injuries after police were called to the London Central Mosque.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque

Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque 03:24

 Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque

Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspected mosque attacker arrested [Video]Suspected mosque attacker arrested

Police arrest a man on suspicion of stabbing an elderly man during afternoon prayers at a mosque in central London.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:24Published

Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque [Video]Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque

A man stabbed a 70-year-old muezzin leading prayers inside a London mosque on Thursday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police and mosque officials said. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

London mosque stabbing not terror-related, UK police say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside a central London mosque.
SBS

Man arrested over London mosque stabbing during prayers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing during prayers at a London mosque.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DirinRiyin

RiyinDirin RT @tesssummers98: “A racist white terrorist ran into Regents Park Mosque during Asr prayer today" Strange, following the recent London Bri… 25 seconds ago

Mohammed_Amin

Mohammed Amin RT @AkeelaAhmed: The Independent Members of the cross government Working Group on Anti-Muslim hatred have released a statement following th… 26 seconds ago

Tel0072000

. RT @Jay_Beecher: "Imam of London Central Mosque: The stabbing incident is not racist and the perpetrator is a mosque goer and may have psyc… 1 minute ago

Ahmed_Lavezzi

Lavezzi 11 🇵🇸🇵🇸 RT @ajplus: A suspect has been arrested after the stabbing of a prayer leader at a London mosque. Here's how the London Central Mosque dir… 2 minutes ago

TinkerbelLaFrou

Nobody important RT @Realheadcase1: Within less than an hour of the Regents Park London Central Mosque stabbing of a Muslim gentleman by a white assailant;… 3 minutes ago

1Fxwzi

Fawzi RT @SkyNews: Police have arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing an elderly man during late afternoon prayers at a mosque in Regent's Park… 3 minutes ago

LeicesterWorker

Leicester Worker Not terrorism, though. BBC News - London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested https://t.co/pS6Yqia2iM 5 minutes ago

turley6734

Gobo20006 RT @HarleyTales: @KTHopkins Imam of London Central Mosque: "The stabbing incident is not racist and the perpetrator is a mosque goer and ma… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.