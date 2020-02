BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a metal recycling plant in a small Minnesota community for a third consecutive day Thursday. The fire at the Northern Metals plant in Becker was unleashing noxious, billowing smoke and the wind has shifted direction, prompting school officials to cancel classes for the day. Firefighters […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A Fire At The Recycling Plant In Becker Is Now Under Control The fire began Tuesday morning in a pile of junked, John Lauritsen reports (2:34). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 20, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:34Published 5 hours ago Police: Becker Recycling Plant Fire Is Under Control Authorities say the fire that’s raged for days in a pile of crushed cars at a recycling plant north of the Twin Cities is under control (2:36). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 20, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:36Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fire at Minnesota recycling plant affecting air quality BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Officials are monitoring the air quality in Becker where a fire at a metal recycling plant has been burning for more than 24 hours....

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Massive fire at Minnesota recycling plant burns for 2 days. It can last for several more. The fire was first spotted by a passerby at the Northern Metal Recycling plant in Becker, Minnesota around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

USATODAY.com 13 hours ago





Tweets about this