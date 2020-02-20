Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India vs. New Zealand | It could well be an engaging battle of attrition

India vs. New Zealand | It could well be an engaging battle of attrition

Hindu Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The India-New Zealand showdown may boil down to strategy and execution of plans; catching in the slips will be of great importance
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News 02:33

 Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second innings before Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience to help India reach 144 for four...

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis

India lost the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington by 10 wickets withing 4 days. Cricket expert Vimal Kumar got a ring side view of the action. Here's his analysis of Virat Kohli and team's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:12Published

New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’ [Video]New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’

New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in the 1st test in Wellington. NZ seamers bowled out India below 200 in both the innings. On Day 4, the Kiwis bowled out India for 191, with a lead of 8 runs...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between New Zealand and India on Thursday at Wellington, New Zealand India are 122 for 5 India...
Reuters India

India vs New Zealand, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for INDW vs NZW in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

INDW vs NZW Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, INDW Dream11 Team Player...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.