Elizabeth Warren Says Mike Bloomberg Will Drop Another $100 Million 'to Erase America's Memory' of His Debate Performance

Tucker Higgins I’m at an Elizabeth Warren event in North Las Vegas. Julian Castro says that last night, Warren showed a contrast… https://t.co/mC47m6so2q 3 minutes ago M Helsley RT @newsmax: "I'd like to talk about who we're running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians," says El… 37 minutes ago knitters 4 President Pete RT @MSNBC: .@NicolleDWallace says Pete Buttigieg "was to Amy Klobuchar what Elizabeth Warren was to Mike Bloomberg. He decimated her on her… 45 minutes ago Newsmax "I'd like to talk about who we're running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbian… https://t.co/YvrwGIMfqj 1 hour ago Billy Boy RT @politico: This was Elizabeth Warren at her finest — when she cornered Mike Bloomberg on the question of releasing women in his company… 2 hours ago