Elizabeth Warren Says Mike Bloomberg Will Drop Another $100 Million 'to Erase America's Memory' of His Debate Performance

WorldNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren Says Mike Bloomberg Will Drop Another $100 Million 'to Erase America's Memory' of His Debate PerformanceDemocratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren continued to go after billionaire Mike Bloomberg after the conclusion of the ninth Democratic primary debate, suggesting that the former New York mayor will shell out even more of his...
News video: Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg

Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg 01:40

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren led the attack on Mike Bloomberg before, during and after the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg [Video]After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

After last night's fiery debate, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday continued to take jabs at her 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg over his treatment of women and his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate [Video]Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to Jon Keller about Michael Bloomberg's disastrous debate performance Wednesday night.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren Keeps on Pummeling Bloomberg: He’ll Drop Another $100 Million to ‘Erase America’s Memory of What Happened on that Debate Stage’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not let up on billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg after the Nevada Democratic debate, claiming that he would now spend another nine...
Mediaite

Elizabeth Warren Opens Debate by Blasting Bloomberg Over Sexist Comments

The senator of Massachusetts took the debate stage Wednesday night with one task: reassert herself in a race where attention has slipped away from her.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •MashableDaily CallerPinkNewsThe WrapMediaite

Tweets about this

tuckerhiggins

Tucker Higgins I’m at an Elizabeth Warren event in North Las Vegas. Julian Castro says that last night, Warren showed a contrast… https://t.co/mC47m6so2q 3 minutes ago

MHelsley01

M Helsley RT @newsmax: "I'd like to talk about who we're running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians," says El… 37 minutes ago

knitters4pete

knitters 4 President Pete RT @MSNBC: .@NicolleDWallace says Pete Buttigieg "was to Amy Klobuchar what Elizabeth Warren was to Mike Bloomberg. He decimated her on her… 45 minutes ago

newsmax

Newsmax "I'd like to talk about who we're running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbian… https://t.co/YvrwGIMfqj 1 hour ago

BillyJnr17

Billy Boy RT @politico: This was Elizabeth Warren at her finest — when she cornered Mike Bloomberg on the question of releasing women in his company… 2 hours ago

