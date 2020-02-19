Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Richard Grenell > President Trump names Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence

President Trump names Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence

WorldNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
President Trump names Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligenceWASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, will become acting director of national intelligence, a move that puts a staunch Trump ally in charge of the nation's 17 spy agencies, which the president has only tepidly embraced. "Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him," Trump tweeted. Grenell follows Joseph Maguire, who has been acting national intelligence director since August. It was unclear if Maguire would return to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence 00:40

 The current acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, was appointed on a temporary basis and has to leave in March.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hope for Prisoners grads talk about president [Video]Hope for Prisoners grads talk about president

13 Action News spoke to 2 graduates of the Hope for Prisoners program who said that they appreciate the fact that President Trump will be attending today's graduation ceremony.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:53Published

Roger Stone Gets Locked Up [Video]Roger Stone Gets Locked Up

Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s onetime ally, has been sentenced for for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ambassador Richard Grenell expected to be named director of national intelligence

President Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, to become acting director of national intelligence, Fox News has confirmed.
FOXNews.com

Donald Trump just appointed his first openly gay cabinet member

US president Donald Trump Wednesday appointed Richard Grenell, the gay ambassador to Germany and staunch loyalist, as acting head of intelligence. Grenell takes...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

TruthSoldierz

💙 America First 🇺🇸 RT @OANN: President Trump names Richard Grenell as Acting Director of National Intelligence - https://t.co/fDXSKJKISD #OANN https://t.co/pB… 3 minutes ago

JoeHeitz1

Deplorable Joe Heitz RT @PamelaGeller: President Trump names Richard Grenell acting head of intelligence: A terrific piece of news. Brilliant choice. @RichardGr… 6 minutes ago

Exasperated5

Exasperated5 RT @ophidianpilot: President Trump names Richard Grenell acting head of intelligence https://t.co/uTPjFIHVwz via @pamelageller 6 minutes ago

Jansinclair9

❌🇺🇸Jan Sinclair RT @KMGGaryde: GOOD NEWS: President Trump Names Ambassador Richard Grenell as Acting Head of Intelligence …UPDATE: It’s Official! Richard… 7 minutes ago

HeltonPatrica

Patrica Helton RT @JTrentkemp1: GOOD NEWS : President Trump names Ambassador Richard Grenell as acting head of Intelligence. A TOTAL OUTSIDER THAT HE CAN… 9 minutes ago

melissaadams53

Melissa Adams 🐄🌼🐈🐾🐆🐾🐸🌼🐿🐾🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @BreitbartNews: BREAKING: President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening is expected to name Ambassador @RichardGrenell as his new acting D… 21 minutes ago

jangacon

Trump is my choice RT @DFBHarvard: I've been a Grenell fan for years! Great choice! He brings energy, experience & love of Country to the job! Importantly, h… 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.