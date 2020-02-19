President Trump names Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany , will become acting director of national intelligence, a move that puts a staunch Trump ally in charge of the nation's 17 spy agencies, which the president has only tepidly embraced. "Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him," Trump tweeted. Grenell follows Joseph Maguire , who has been acting national intelligence director since August. It was unclear if Maguire would return to the...


