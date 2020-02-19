Global  

Millie Bobby Brown has been 'sexualised' during her career

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Millie Bobby Brown has been 'sexualised' during her careerMillie Bobby Brown has felt "sexualised" throughout her career and life in the spotlight, as she reflected on her life after turning 16. The "Stranger Things" star celebrated her 16th birthday on Wednesday, and used the milestone to hit out at those who have made "inappropriate comments" about her since she shot to fame playing Eleven on the Netflix series when she was just 12 years old. In a post on Instagram which included a video comprised of various clips of Millie alongside screenshots of comments she has received, she wrote: "ya girls 16 :) "16 has felt like a long...
Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About 'Pain and Insecurity' Caused by Public Scrutiny

Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny 01:17

 Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About 'Pain and Insecurity' Caused by Public Scrutiny Brown took to Instagram on her birthday (Feb. 19) to reflect on her past few years in the spotlight. The 16-year-old star posted a video montage of various harmful headlines about her, as well as paparazzi videos...

Happy Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown!

Happy Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown! Millie Bobby Brown turns 16 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress. 1. She perfected her American accent by watching Disney Channel. 2...

Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown: a run-down of her top outfits

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 16 today (19th February), and during her time in the limelight she's wowed people with her fashion choices on the red carpet. To celebrate her birthday,..

Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny, "Sexualization and Unnecessary Insults" on 16th Birthday

Sweet 16! Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating a milestone birthday today. That's right, today marks the Stranger Things star's 16h birthday. In honor of the...
E! Online

16 Sweet Things to Know About Millie Bobby Brown

To date, perhaps the most significant number in Millie Bobby Brown's life has been Eleven. But she can now add 16 to the mix. The Stranger Things star is...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

