Matthew Barton RT @USATODAY: "Harry Potter" and "Mamma Mia" actress Julie Walters is opening up about her battle with stage 3 cancer. https://t.co/3sbegs2… 55 minutes ago ACII RT @takeaDailybreak: In the Know: Dame #JulieWalters played two of the best characters in film, and I had no idea https://t.co/LvwDzfv233 h… 1 hour ago USA TODAY Life Actress Julie Walter said the stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis came just weeks before she was supposed to attend the… https://t.co/ejYwuDSClG 1 hour ago Dailybreak In the Know: Dame #JulieWalters played two of the best characters in film, and I had no idea https://t.co/LvwDzfv233 https://t.co/FYZP37Kx0D 1 hour ago Chuck Coan RT @DrColleenHacker: 'Mamma Mia,' 'Harry Potter' actress Julie Walters reveals battle with stage 3 bowel cancer https://t.co/bVQYMEyLrh via… 2 hours ago Colleen Hacker 'Mamma Mia,' 'Harry Potter' actress Julie Walters reveals battle with stage 3 bowel cancer https://t.co/bVQYMEyLrh via @usatoday 2 hours ago USA TODAY "Harry Potter" and "Mamma Mia" actress Julie Walters is opening up about her battle with stage 3 cancer. https://t.co/3sbegs2D4N 2 hours ago