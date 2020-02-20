Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Julie Walters > 'Mamma Mia,' 'Harry Potter' actress Julie Walters reveals battle with stage 3 bowel cancer

'Mamma Mia,' 'Harry Potter' actress Julie Walters reveals battle with stage 3 bowel cancer

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Actress Julie Walters is revealing she was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer weeks before the 2018 premiere of "Mamma Mia" sequel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Julie Walters given all-clear after stage three bowel cancer diagnosis

Julie Walters given all-clear after stage three bowel cancer diagnosis 00:46

 The British actress, who turns 70 on Saturday, went public with her health battle revealing she was told the news after doctors found two tumours in her large intestine.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dame Julie Walters reveals cancer battle [Video]Dame Julie Walters reveals cancer battle

Acclaimed actress Dame Julie Walters has revealed she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in 2018.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Dame Julie Walters Discusses Private Bowel Cancer Battle For The First Time [Video]Dame Julie Walters Discusses Private Bowel Cancer Battle For The First Time

Dame Julie Walters Discusses Private Bowel Cancer Battle For The First Time

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julie Walters reveals she had stage three bowel cancer

Actor, who has now recovered, also hinted at possible move towards retirement
Independent

British actress Julie Walters battled bowel cancer

Julie Walters, one of Britain's most famous actresses, said she had undergone surgery to remove 30 cm (12 inches) of her colon and taken a course of chemotherapy...
Reuters


Tweets about this

MBarton_2019

Matthew Barton RT @USATODAY: "Harry Potter" and "Mamma Mia" actress Julie Walters is opening up about her battle with stage 3 cancer. https://t.co/3sbegs2… 55 minutes ago

PikkonFusion

ACII RT @takeaDailybreak: In the Know: Dame #JulieWalters played two of the best characters in film, and I had no idea https://t.co/LvwDzfv233 h… 1 hour ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Actress Julie Walter said the stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis came just weeks before she was supposed to attend the… https://t.co/ejYwuDSClG 1 hour ago

takeaDailybreak

Dailybreak In the Know: Dame #JulieWalters played two of the best characters in film, and I had no idea https://t.co/LvwDzfv233 https://t.co/FYZP37Kx0D 1 hour ago

coanchar

Chuck Coan RT @DrColleenHacker: 'Mamma Mia,' 'Harry Potter' actress Julie Walters reveals battle with stage 3 bowel cancer https://t.co/bVQYMEyLrh via… 2 hours ago

DrColleenHacker

Colleen Hacker 'Mamma Mia,' 'Harry Potter' actress Julie Walters reveals battle with stage 3 bowel cancer https://t.co/bVQYMEyLrh via @usatoday 2 hours ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY "Harry Potter" and "Mamma Mia" actress Julie Walters is opening up about her battle with stage 3 cancer. https://t.co/3sbegs2D4N 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.