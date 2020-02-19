Global  

No conspiracy this time: Dan Brown writing children’s book

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Brown’s next book will have a lighter, more musical touch. The “Da Vinci Code” author is working on a picture story, “Wild Symphony,” scheduled to be published Sept. 1. Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced the book Thursday and called it an “entertaining” experience in which […]
