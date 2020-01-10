Global  

Martinez eyes Cardinals rotation spot with Mikolas sidelined

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The health of Carlos Martinez’s shoulder is even more important for the St. Louis Cardinals now that Miles Mikolas will miss the first few weeks of the season because of an inflamed flexor tendon. Shoulder weakness last spring training following off-season surgery prompted the Cardinals to shift Martinez to the bullpen. […]
