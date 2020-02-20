Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantism

MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantism

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Conservative leadership hopeful Peter MacKay is facing blowback after posting and then deleting a tweet that expressed support for counter-protesters who dismantled a barricade erected by supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs near Edmonton on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BeegGourd

Joe Binicki MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantism | CBC News https://t.co/dOoIpsER71 38 seconds ago

nikkudix

Peoplekind von Bearded Blackface Hypocrite RT @sunlorrie: Oh, c'mon. Unlike the Trudeau/yoga tweet which was stupid, this was clever and in no way advocated violence. Stow the pearl-… 38 seconds ago

BallsLiberal

Liberal Balls Is @PeterMacKay glaringly duplicitous or just plain stupid? #MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that cri… https://t.co/1EdeguBSak 10 minutes ago

ungarsdottawa

Cougar Persuasif RT @CBCCalgary: MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantism https://t.co/7WkvKpdkLT https://t.co/50e… 15 minutes ago

BrookesKrista

Queen Bee MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantism https://t.co/WpiyEJLTTB 34 minutes ago

sunlorrie

Lorrie Goldstein Oh, c'mon. Unlike the Trudeau/yoga tweet which was stupid, this was clever and in no way advocated violence. Stow t… https://t.co/CaLjBJ0o14 40 minutes ago

gma1916

Joan Nelson RT @natnewswatch: MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantism | CBC News https://t.co/aralhxDTNK 43 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantism | CBC News https://t.co/aralhxDTNK 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.