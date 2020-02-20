Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Yankees’ Luis Severino has sore right forearm, shut down

Yankees’ Luis Severino has sore right forearm, shut down

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has been shut down from throwing for the second consecutive spring training, this time because of right forearm soreness. Severino, who turned 26 on Thursday, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino has been […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Yankees shut down Severino; IL stint 'possible'

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said "it's possible" that Luis Severino could begin the season on the injured list after the right-hander was shut down thanks to...
ESPN Also reported by •CBS 2Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.