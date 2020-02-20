Yankees’ Luis Severino has sore right forearm, shut down
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has been shut down from throwing for the second consecutive spring training, this time because of right forearm soreness. Severino, who turned 26 on Thursday, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino has been […]
