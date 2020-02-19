Martial helps Manchester United claim vital Europa League draw

Anthony Martial saved Manchester United's blushes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side kicked off the Europa League knockout phase with a draw at Club Brugge.



Recent related videos from verified sources Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published 59 seconds ago Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Braga v Rangers: Steven Gerrard says side won't sit in for Europa League draw Rangers are not going to "hold on and suffer" for a draw in Braga as they seek a spot in the Europa League last 16, says manager Steven Gerrard.

BBC News 2 days ago



Explained: Who Wolves, Man United & Rangers can face and Europa League draw details The Last 16 draw for the Europa League takes place at UEFA headquarters on Friday afternoon

Walsall Advertiser 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this