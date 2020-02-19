Global  

Martial helps Manchester United claim vital Europa League draw

The Age Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Anthony Martial saved Manchester United's blushes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side kicked off the Europa League knockout phase with a draw at Club Brugge.
