Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Russia Backs Trump’s Re-election, and He Fears Democrats Will Exploit Its Support

Russia Backs Trump’s Re-election, and He Fears Democrats Will Exploit Its Support

NYTimes.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A classified briefing to lawmakers angered the president, who complained that Democrats would “weaponize” the disclosure.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Blames Democrats' 'Misinformation Campaign' For Reports Russia Helping Him In 2020

Trump Blames Democrats' 'Misinformation Campaign' For Reports Russia Helping Him In 2020 00:40

 President Trump slammed Democrats.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats had a feisty debate last night - viewers hardest hit [Video]Democrats had a feisty debate last night - viewers hardest hit

Last night&apos;s debate was a showcase of what awaits America if we should fail to reelect President Trump. The biggest moment was Bloomberg admitting that he BOUGHT the House of Representatives..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 20:44Published

Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll [Video]Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll

A Reuters-Ipsos poll found 26% of Democrats and independents polled Feb. 17-25 said they believed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the strongest Democrat in a head-to-head matchup with Republican..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russia backs Trump’s reelection, and he fears Democrats will exploit its support

WASHINGTON — Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Donald Trump...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

CPAC 2020: GOP reps warn Dems will ‘never stop’ trying to take down Trump in wake of impeachment

The Conservative Political Action Conference kicked off Thursday morning with top Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows warning that Democrats are...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

GonzaloBarria

Gonzalo Barría Pérez RT @NatashaBertrand: My god. What angered Trump about that election security briefing to HPSCI—and led him to oust Maguire—was the disclosu… 22 hours ago

LAWriter

SEO Web Writer @mtracey "Trump has been dangerously aggressive toward Russia." lol https://t.co/04fIhPZOeq… https://t.co/x9Tjo6dC7C 2 days ago

lilicomp

LiLis. ./ RT @RealMuckmaker: Trump fears Dems will exploit report on Russian meddling https://t.co/m9EYvHnZ0j 2 days ago

D4_5t4Lk3r

🌊🌊David Barnes🌊🌊 @SenJohnThune @realDonaldTrump #WeDontBelieveYou There is no empirical evidence that backs your claim. Trump asked… https://t.co/lfbgop0pf9 3 days ago

EgBrite

EG BRITE RT @SenTinaSmith: Russia backs Trump’s re-election, a foreign power continues to interfere in our election, and he’s worried about the Demo… 3 days ago

sakuzmum

Sue Bent RT @joelockhart: Americans have to decide if they care that Russia is helping Trump in the last and the next election. Let's get it all ou… 3 days ago

iflycoach

Work Vote Win 🛹 @Rob_Flaherty Oh. Yeah, it sucks you don’t have any actual election wins to promote for Joe. Since Bloomberg is… https://t.co/VDGajyqCj7 3 days ago

Joni_Looking

Joni Skibo/LaCroix RT @sandboxpete: House Alerted to Russian 2020 Meddling in Briefing That Angers Trump (Trump didn't want Democrats to find out) https://t.… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.