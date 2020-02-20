Democratic debate: No place for bullying

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020
Re: “Barbs and jabs fly, Bloomberg roasted in rancorous Dem debate” [Feb. 20, A1]: After watching the debate Wednesday night, I am left feeling more discouraged than ever. As a parent/educator/counselor, I have attempted to teach about bullies. Bullying is a sign of insecurity — to put someone else down, to be cruel toward another […]
