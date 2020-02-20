Global  

Intelligence employee pleads guilty to leaking classified info to journalists

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Federal prosecutors say Henry Kyle Frese researched multiple classified intelligence reports – some of which were unrelated to his job duties.
Ex-DIA employee pleads guilty to leaking top-secret info to reporters

A former employee of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to leaking classified intelligence information to two...
