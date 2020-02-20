Global  

Redskins release injury-prone tight end Jordan Reed

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins released Jordan Reed on Thursday, cutting ties with an injury-prone tight end who was rarely able to show his full abilities. Injuries from head to toe limited Reed to 65 games over his first seven years in the NFL, all with Washington. He missed the entire 2019 season with his […]
