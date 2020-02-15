Warren doubles down on criticizing Bloomberg as U.S Democrats sprint to Super Tuesday
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () A debate-stage scrap between Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren spilled onto the Democratic campaign trail on Thursday as the former New York mayor sought to move past his rocky debate debut and the senator dug in on attacking her billionaire rival.
Elizabeth Warren. | Matt York/AP Photo By QUINT FORGEY 02/18/2020 03:30 PM EST Link Copied Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday unleashed one of her most cutting attacks yet on Mike Bloomberg, calling him an "egomaniac billionaire" akin to Donald Trump.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — If there is a state where Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg could expect a return on investment, it is Virginia. By...