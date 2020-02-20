Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Europa League | Eriksen scores first Inter goal, Ajax lose, Manchester United held

Europa League | Eriksen scores first Inter goal, Ajax lose, Manchester United held

Hindu Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Getafe beat Ajax 2-0, Wolves' Jota grabs hat-trick to sink Espanyol, Lacazette gives Arsenal 1-0 win at Olympiakos
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Club Bruges 1-1 Manchester United: Anthony Martial earns visitors a draw

Anthony Martial scores his 14th goal of the season as Manchester United draw 1-1 at Club Bruges in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.
BBC Sport

Martial earns Man Utd first-leg draw at Club Bruges

Anthony Martial scores his 14th goal of the season as Manchester United draw 1-1 at Club Bruges in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (Europa League | Eriksen scores first Inter goal, Ajax lose, Manchester United held) has been published on… https://t.co/9ieY2AI5Ab 24 minutes ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports Inter Milan beat Ludogorets Razgrad 2-0 as Getafe beat Ajax and Arsenal beat Olympiakos in #UEL https://t.co/HVoBHveqIB 27 minutes ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital RT @GameYetu: Top 5 moments in last night's Europa League: -Lacazette Hits @Arsenal Winner - @ManUtd held to a 1-1 draw by @ClubBrugge -… 29 minutes ago

GameYetu

Game Yetu Top 5 moments in last night's Europa League: -Lacazette Hits @Arsenal Winner - @ManUtd held to a 1-1 draw by… https://t.co/ZYacDgYVvf 29 minutes ago

news_ondaily

NewsOn Europa League: Christian Eriksen Scores 1st Goal for Inter Milan, Ajax Lose and Arsenal Win https://t.co/0PshVu5qq2 1 hour ago

DEagleOnline

The Eagle Online Europa League: Eriksen scores first Inter Milan goal, Ajax lose at Getafe https://t.co/cMqcBSNa5E 1 hour ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Europa League: Christian Eriksen Scores 1st Goal for Inter Milan, Ajax Lose and Arsenal Win https://t.co/rURqFv4LSk https://t.co/wyvzYknMWR 2 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Europa League: Christian Eriksen Scores 1st Goal for Inter Milan, Ajax Lose and Arsenal Win https://t.co/ARPyZzLPsX https://t.co/Lbr8tAb0oe 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.