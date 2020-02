Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

When cutting and pasting or doing other common computer tasks, you can thank Lawrence Tesler. The technology pioneer, who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74. He worked for Xerox, Apple, Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe. 👓 View full article