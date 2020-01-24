Global  

Good Samaritan survives 75-foot fall off highway bridge

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A FedEx driver who stopped to help a stranded driver on a North Carolina highway fell 75 feet (23 meters) from a bridge and survived. Jeremiah Cribb, 24, was driving a FedEx truck early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Rowan County when he saw a driver stranded in the fast […]
