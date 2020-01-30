Global  

The female pace race: who will be the fastest of them all?

The Age Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The race to 130 km/h is on. Sharon Tredrea says she did it but records are murky. Shabnim Ismail, Lea Tahuhu and Ellyse Perry are jostling, while Tayla Vlaeminck is the future.
