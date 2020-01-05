Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bellevue man arrested in Hawaii in connection with wife’s murder

Bellevue man arrested in Hawaii in connection with wife’s murder

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Hawaii authorities haven't identified the woman but said the body was found near where 41-year-old Smriti Saxena had disappeared the previous night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Google Manager Arrested For Murder Of Wife Who Worked For Microsoft

Google Manager Arrested For Murder Of Wife Who Worked For Microsoft 00:35

 Google product manager Sonam Saxena has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife. According to Business Insider, Smitri Saxena was a Microsoft business program manager. She was reported missing by Sonam on Tuesday while the Seattle couple was vacationing in Hawaii. A body that...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hawaii Five-0 S10E16 He kauw- ke kanaka na ke aloha [Video]Hawaii Five-0 S10E16 He kauw- ke kanaka na ke aloha

Hawaii Five-0 10x16 "He kauw? ke kanaka na ke aloha" Season 10 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - On Valentine’s Day, Tani and Noelani are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Also, Five-0..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:20Published

Hawaii Five-0 S10E13 Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana [Video]Hawaii Five-0 S10E13 Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana

Hawaii Five-0 10x13 "Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana" Season 10 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - Grover and Five-0 investigate a murder at a private golf course involving a man who was frozen to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bellevue man arrested in Hawaii in connection with wife’s death

Hawaii authorities haven't identified the woman but said the body was found near where 41-year-old Smriti Saxena had disappeared the previous night.
Seattle Times

Bellevue woman found dead near Hawaii beach, husband arrested

SOUTH KOHALA, Hawaii - A Bellevue man is under arrest for investigation of murder after his wife's body was found Wednesday along the shoreline of the Big Island...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.