Germany shooting: Vigils held for victims of racist attack

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison 01:21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel said "everything will be done to investigate the circumstances of these terrible murders" but that...