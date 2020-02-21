Phillips leads balanced Lancers past USC Upstate 68-58 Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Shabooty Phillips scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists as Longwood defeated USC Upstate 68-58 on Thursday night. Phillips’ double-double was his second this season and fifth career. Jashaun Smith and Juan Munoz also scored 13 points each for Longwood (12-17, 7-9 Big South Conference) as the Lancers […] 👓 View full article

