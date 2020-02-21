Global  

Warriors say Klay Thompson won’t play this season

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season, the team said Thursday. It was expected that Thompson would miss the entire season as he recovers from a torn knee ligament, and the Warriors said it definitively before their game against Houston. Thompson tore the […]
