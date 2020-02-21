Global  

4 Conservative MPs warn Alberta separatist movement could rise unless Ottawa fixes 'inequities'

CBC.ca Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Four Conservative MPs from Alberta have released what they're calling the "Buffalo Declaration," a 13-page notice that calls for "immediate action" from the federal government or else residents of the province will seek separation from Canada.
