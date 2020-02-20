Global  

He was his own best client: Sy Sperling, founder of Hair Club for Men, dies at 78

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The businessman, who started in New York selling swimming pools, died a late-night commercial icon.
 Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling has died in Florida. Sperling became famous in the 1980s for his ubiquitous commercials featuring before and after photos of his clients, ending with him proclaiming “I'm not only the Hair Club president but I'm also a client" as he showed a photo of his...

Recent related news from verified sources

Sy Sperling, Founder of the Hair Club for Men (and Also a Client), Dies at 78

A star in the era of TV pitchmen, Mr. Sperling rose to fame with ubiquitous late-night ads in the 1980s and ’90s.
NYTimes.com

Hair Club for Men founder -- and client - Sy Sperling dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling, famous for the TV commercials where he proclaimed “I'm not only the Hair Club president...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsdayTMZ.com

