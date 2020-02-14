Coronavirus to be big topic for G20 as China reports uptick in cases
Friday, 21 February 2020 () China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday although the rise in infections remained at its slowest pace since January, a downward trend which the World Health Organization (WHO) has called encouraging.
Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds The study was conducted by Chinese researchers and is the largest of its kind to date. Analyzing the data of 72,314 patients with the virus, it found that the mortality rate in men was 2.8 percent. In women, the mortality rate was found to be...
China reported a dramatic drop in new cases in the province at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak, while scientists reported the new virus may spread even... Reuters India Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Reuters