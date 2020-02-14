Global  

Coronavirus to be big topic for G20 as China reports uptick in cases

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020
China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday although the rise in infections remained at its slowest pace since January, a downward trend which the World Health Organization (WHO) has called encouraging.
