Coronavirus to be big topic for G20 as China reports uptick in cases

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds 00:58 Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds The study was conducted by Chinese researchers and is the largest of its kind to date. Analyzing the data of 72,314 patients with the virus, it found that the mortality rate in men was 2.8 percent. In women, the mortality rate was found to be...