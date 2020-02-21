UN envoy: Haiti’s political crisis sends economy tumbling

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The political impasse that has paralyzed Haiti is sending its economy deeper into recession, with 4.6 million people needing humanitarian aid — and there is no immediate end in sight, the U.N. envoy for Haiti said Thursday. Helen La Lime told the U.N. Security Council that the Western Hemisphere's poorest country […]


